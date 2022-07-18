PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Double Dip Second-Chance Drawing is now open, and it’s offering a total of $305,000 in prizes. This is part of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s annual summer-themed Second-Chance Drawing.

Between July 18 and August 25, 2022, players can enter any numbers, winning or non-winning, from PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, Powerball, Mega Million, and Keno. Draw game tickets purchased online are not eligible for the second-chance entries.

Anyone who enters eligible tickets has a chance to win one of two top prizes, which include $100,000, $20,000, $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000, to play Pennsylvania Lottery games online. Players are also eligible for one of 50 prizes of $100 in online funds.

To play the Pennsylvania lottery you must be 18 year old. Anyone who thinks they may have a gambling problem can call 1-800-GAMBLER for help.