WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – A northern Pennsylvania man is in jail after he was accused of driving to Maryland to allegedly have sex with a child.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Dylan Lewis, 29, was arrested after officials investigated a child rape case reported by Montgomery County Detectives in Maryland. According to the police report, Lewis allegedly drove from northern PA to Maryland and engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

PSP said officers executed search warrants for Lewis’ devices, which were found in Tioga County along with Lewis. on January 18. According to police, when the device was later scanned, officials found child sex abuse materials on it.

As a result, Lewis was arrested at his Lycoming County home after the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office charged him and a criminal complaint was filed on Jan. 24. PSP said Lewis faces 12 felony counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and one count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Lewis was taken to the Tioga County Prison and denied bail. Police said he will have a preliminary hearing within the next week.