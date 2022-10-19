(WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick, Columbia County, has been indicted on charges of threatening President Biden, Congressman Bennie Thompson, and Judge Robert D. Mariani.

U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam says that Vargo sent a letter to Rep. Thompson, threatening to kill him, Biden, and Mariani due to their roles in the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thompson, who is representing the second congressional district in Missouri, is the chairman of that committee.

According to the Department of Justice, the letter stated: “I’m going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death… You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US.”

The letter also allegedly alluded to Anthrax and contained white powder.

The U.S. Capitol Police, Protective Services Bureau, and U.S. Secret Service are investigating the case. It will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts.

If found guilty, Vargo could face up to 25 years in prison followed by a term of supervised release and a fine.