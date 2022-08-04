PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!

Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.

He did this to raise money for a non-profit that serves foster children.

The old state record was 40 jumps, which was set back in 1986. Howard knew he could beta that. So, he raised the bar to 101 jumps.

He’s always wanted to do a hundred jumps, we figured 101 seemed like a better number than that,” Drop Zone Manager for Skydrive Philadelphia Aaron Teel said.

Howard ended up tieing the state record of 40 jumps in just one hour.

At that pace, he could break the world record for most jumps in a day, which currently stands at 640!