(WHTM) — State officials are reminding people about the importance of life insurance.

They say it provided financial protection to your family members. The money can go towards funeral arrangements, college tuition, weddings, and daily activities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Speaking from personal experience the death of a family member can present some difficult and unexpected challenges that can be both mentally and emotionally disorienting. at such a time life insurance provides a welcome level of financial stability,” Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania Presidents and CEO Johnathan Greer.

You can click here to go to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department’s website. You will be able to find more information on how to get life insurance coverage