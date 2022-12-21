HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) — The holidays are a time when many who struggle with mental health or substance abuse disorder are looking for help. Pennsylvania leaders are making sure people know they are not alone.

“We want to make sure Pennsylvanians know that number one, it is ok to admit that you’re struggling during difficult times even, if it’s supposed to be a happy time; and two, resources are available if you want to reach out for help,” said Jennifer Smith, secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The 988 suicide hotline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) substance use treatment or recovery resources helpline, SNAP, CHIP, and LIHEAP are a few of the resources out there.

Many experience grief, loneliness, and depression, but officials say expressing those feelings is one of the best ways to cope.

“We want to let people know that we value their lives and that we want to provide resources, so we don’t want them to be afraid to reach out because, again, there are lots of resources available,” said Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

According to the CDC, a bystander is at or near the scene in two out of every three overdose deaths. Officials say anyone can help save a life.

Naloxone nasal spray is available to everyone at their nearest pharmacy or delivered to their front door.

“This is an overdose antidote. An individual experiencing overdose or who may die by that overdose can now have their life saved using naloxone,” said Johnson.