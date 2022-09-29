(WHTM) — American Red Cross volunteers from Pennsylvania are helping those in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian.

The nonprofit says it has about a dozen Pennsylvanians stationed there right now riding out the storm and gearing up to help those who will need it the most. The remaining 50 volunteers are in Pennsylvania, ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They’re just waiting, as we all are, to see what morning’s going to bring us, what was the impact, what is the scale and the scope, how many are in need of help in Florida, and so at that time, we’re going to begin — as soon as it’s safe to do so — to mobilize those volunteers,” said Red Cross Spokesperson Lisa Landis.

Once volunteers are on scene, they will provide everything from food and water to comfort kits.