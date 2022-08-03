PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania schools are now able to apply for funding to support mental health programming and security improvements, according to a Wednesday press release from the office of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf announced Wednesday that $190 million is available for school entities, including $95 million for School Mental Health Grants and $95 million for Physical School Safety and Security Grants.

The School Mental Health Grants can be used to support mental health early intervention, suicide awareness, restorative justice, bullying prevention, counseling services, self-care education, staff training, trauma-informed education, and more, according to the press release.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Our children have endured a pandemic and incredible social unrest: some have faced poverty or family tragedies, others are simply predisposed to struggling with their mental health. Students need us to invest in programming to support mental clarity, strong social-emotional skills, and stave off feelings of anxiety and depression,” Wolf said in the release.

The release also explains that School Safety and Security Grants can be used for metal detectors, trained canines, surveillance equipment, electronic locks, trauma kits, staff and student training programs, costs for training and compensating school resource and police officers, and more.

“It’s unfortunate that we live in a world where a building’s physical security components can contribute to — or be detrimental to — student success,” Wolf said. “But in a nation where tragedies like what happened in Uvalde, Buffalo, Pittsburgh at the Tree of Life, and too many more are a regular occurrence, we must ensure schools have the necessary funding to protect the innocent lives learning within their walls with top of the line security.”

School entities including school districts, career and technical schools, intermediate units, charter schools, and cyber charter schools can apply for grants through these programs.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, and more information about applying can be found online here.