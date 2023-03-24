PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — There were a record number of anti-Semitic events in Pennsylvania last year, reflecting what is happening nationwide.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, incidents nationwide rose 36% last year compared to 2021. In Pennsylvania, incidents rose by 65%.

The Anti-Defamation League states that Pennsylvania has some of the largest chapters of white supremacist groups. These groups are seen using anti-Semitic incidents to not only intimidate minority groups, but also as a recruiting tool.