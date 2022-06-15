HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Senate has passed a bill that would gradually reduce the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36), would reduce the tax from its current rate

of 9.99% to 6.99% by 2024. The rate could then be further reduced only if it meets or exceeds the revenue projections for 2024 at the 9.99% rate.

Aument says the bill would attract new employers and promote economic growth.

“Not only is the state’s inability to retain residents or attract new ones costing us political influence in

Washington, it also separates families as younger generations pursue jobs in other states with greater

promise of upward mobility,” Aument said. “Reducing our state’s CNI tax would directly address our

ongoing issues with outbound migration while also providing real, tangible benefits to Commonwealth

residents.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.