CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration was at Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County on Wednesday to discuss naloxone’s availability at state parks across Pennsylvania.

Naloxone is used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, all state park officers must now know how to administer naloxone, and they must have a naloxone kit with them while on duty.

“We at DCNR are committed to creating safe places for people to recreate. An important component of that is making sure our frontline responders are prepared in every way to respond to any kind of emergency situation. We take this responsibility very seriously,” said DCNR Policy Director Nicole Faraguna.

Faraguna says park rangers have saved three lives with naloxone this year.