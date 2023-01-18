WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.

The suspect allegedly approached a bank teller and demanded money. The suspect then allegedly scanned the inside of the bank and fired a single shot in the direction of the bank teller. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

The report from State Police states that the car traveled eastbound on State Route 422.

According to State Police, the suspect is described as a white man, between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet tall, medium build. The suspect was wearing a blue puffer coat, black jogger pants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Troop L Reading Criminal Investigation Trooper Bradley C. Smith at 610-378-4011. Callers should reference case number PA2023-72879.