MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6.

According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A suspect is described as a white male, around six feet tall, 230 pounds with a reddish-colored beard. The vehicle the suspect was driving is a darker blue Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Criminal Investigation Unit, PSP – Reading, (610) 378-4011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).