(WHTM) — State Police and an Alleghany County Police Department are looking for a woman who was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, is searching for Nivek Bell, a 29-year-old who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing unknown clothing.

Bell is operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764. Bell was last seen in the area of Calmar Dr, Penn Hills Twp, Allegheny County on Jan. 13 at approximately 11 a.m.

Bell is believed to be in the area of Adams County Pennsylvania at this time.

Bell is accompanied by her 1-year-old daughter Nova Watson, a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury

Anyone with information on Bell is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Penn Hills Police Department at 412-473-6137.