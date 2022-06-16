(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police report all crime statistics, such as which crimes are most common in your area or how many intoxicated drivers have been arrested on your local highways, online through the Community Access to Information Dashboard (CAID).

The Pennsylvania State Police launched the CAID a year ago with the goal of creating transparency surrounding crime enforcement data. The dashboard does not have any information that could be used to identify involved parties. Data on the online portal goes back as far as 2019.

“This tool allows for residents, visitors, and members of the media to access PSP statistical call data with a few clicks,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick. “Public access to crash, enforcement, and crime data is now easier than ever.”

The dashboard can be accessed here, and allows anyone to filter data based on specific crimes, crashes, date ranges, and geographical areas.

The Pennsylvania State Police welcomes feedback on how to make the interactive data base better through the “Contact Us” button at the top of the webpage.