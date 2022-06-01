HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its crash and enforcement data from Memorial Day weekend. The data collected comes from a four-day period between May 27 to May 30.
According to the news release, PSP investigated 775 vehicle crashes, resulting in three deaths and 191 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in almost nine percent of the crashes.
Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!
Troopers also made 526 arrests for people driving under the influence and issued a total of 27,834 citations over the four-day period.
Below is all of the data that was collected by the PSP, comparing the 2021 and 2022.
CRASH DATA
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2022 (4 days)
|775
|3
|3
|191
|66
|0
|2021 (4 days)
|844
|7
|8
|183
|63
|0
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2022 (4 days)
|526
|9,905
|233
|1,080
|16,616
|2021 (4 days)
|596
|9,624
|144
|1,025
|13,880
For more information on the Memorial Day weekend enforcement, which is broken down by troop, click here.