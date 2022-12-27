PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police said on Tuesday that they investigated more crashes but made fewer DUI arrests over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend compared to 2021.

Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, 2022, State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes. They report that there were five fatal crashes that killed seven people, including two fatal crashes that were alcohol-related.

In the three-day Christmas enforcement period last year, State Police say there were 488 crashes, four of which were fatal.

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2 2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1 Data from Pennsylvania State Police

Additionally, State Police say they made 116 DUI arrests during the holiday period this year, compared to 181 last year. State Police say there were 36 alcohol-related crashes around Christmas this year.

State Police also reported 451 speeding citations during Christmas weekend in 2022, compared to 1,131 in 2021.

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248 2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728 Data from Pennsylvania State Police

“With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers,” State Police said in a release on Tuesday.

Midstate residents in several counties can take advantage of the “Decide to Ride” initiative to receive a $15 Uber voucher around New Year’s weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police troops that cover the Midstate reported 150 crashes, including one that was fatal, during the Christmas holiday weekend this year.

These statistics only cover incidents investigated by State Police and not those to which other law enforcement agencies responded.