HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that troopers have seized nearly 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.
According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs.
Below is a chart that breaks down all the drugs that were confiscated during the third quarter, along with the pounds and value of the drugs seized.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|102.8 lbs.
|$2,261,600
|Crack Cocaine
|5.79 lbs.
|$92,640
|Heroin
|25.2 lbs.
|$856,800
|Fentanyl
|85.54 lbs.
|$1,368,640
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|421 doses
|$8,420
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|23.65 pints
|$158,455
|Marijuana THC Solid
|441.8 lbs.
|$2,209,000
|Marijuana Plants
|271 plants
|$44,715
|Processed Marijuana
|1,014 lbs.
|$3,042,000
|Methamphetamines
|144.1 lbs.
|$1,441,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|2.33 lbs.
|$7,689
|MDMA – Pills
|692 pills
|$10,380
|Other Narcotics
|63.05 lbs.
|$126,100
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,345 pills
|$1,633,625
|Total Value
|$13,261,064
PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescriptions and other medication as part of its drug-takeback program during the third quarter of 2022.