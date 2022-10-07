HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that troopers have seized nearly 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.

According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs.

Below is a chart that breaks down all the drugs that were confiscated during the third quarter, along with the pounds and value of the drugs seized.

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 102.8 lbs.$2,261,600
Crack Cocaine 5.79 lbs.$92,640
Heroin 25.2 lbs.$856,800
Fentanyl 85.54 lbs.$1,368,640
LSD – Pills and Paper 421 doses$8,420
Marijuana THC – Liquid 23.65 pints$158,455
Marijuana THC Solid 441.8 lbs.$2,209,000
Marijuana Plants 271 plants$44,715
Processed Marijuana 1,014 lbs.$3,042,000
Methamphetamines 144.1 lbs.$1,441,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 2.33 lbs.$7,689
MDMA – Pills 692 pills$10,380
Other Narcotics 63.05 lbs.$126,100
Other Narcotics (pills) 65,345 pills$1,633,625
 Total Value$13,261,064
Courtesy of PSP

PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescriptions and other medication as part of its drug-takeback program during the third quarter of 2022.