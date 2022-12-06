HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty.

According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Burney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway, police said. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 48-3-04 in McKean Couty.

In February of 2021, Burney enlisted in the PSP, and he graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class, according to PSP. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run since he graduated from the academy, PSP said.

Due to the charges, police said Burney was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.