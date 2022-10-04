WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a third teacher at Williamsport Area High School with criminal solicitation of sexual contact with a student.

Police say Michelle Pulizzi, 52, from Williamsport, had exchanged sexually explicit photos with a Williamsport Area High School student during the 2017-2018 school year over Snapchat and Facebook.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to investigators, Pulizzi sent several nude photographs, videos, and messages back and forth with the student. The student told officers he remembered one video of Pulizzi performing sexual acts on herself making sexual comments.

Officials said Pulizzi admitted to receiving several nude images from the student but did not claim to have sent the student any images of herself.

At one point, police say the student claimed Pulizzi set up a time and date when her kids weren’t home to have sexual intercourse with the student. The student said he did not go because he was busy.

Pulizzi faces one count of criminal solicitation of sexual contact with a student.

She was arrested and released on a $75,000 bail.

Two other teachers at the school, Roger Freed, formerly a principal at the Williamsport Area High School, and Christopher Yoder, formerly a math teacher at the high school, have also been charged with crimes related to sexual contact with students.