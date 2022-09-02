PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People are gearing up to travel this Labor Day weekend, and the Turnpike Commission says traffic volumes are expected to be higher than last year.

The Turnpike Commission says between Thursday and Monday of Labor Day weekend is generally when people are traveling for the holiday, with Friday being the busiest travel day.

The commission says close to 2.8 million people are expected to be traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the holiday weekend, with traffic volumes expected to be 1.5% higher than last year.

This comes as gas prices continue to drop but remain high compared to a year ago. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is higher than the national average, with Pennsylvanians paying an average of $4.07 per gallon.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says with an increase in traffic, it will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system.

Meanwhile, for air travel, off-duty pilots were at the picket line protesting massive flight delays and cancellations. Pilots from Delta, United, American, JetBlue, and Spirit were picketing at around a dozen major airports, including Chicago’s O’Hare and New York’s JFK.

The Department of Transportation has demanded airlines do better. It launched a new website that lists which airlines owe travelers for various flight disruptions.