(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment numbers for November were released on Dec. 16 showing that unemployment is keeping pace with its record low set in October.

The rate for November is 4%. That’s 1.5% below its November 2021 rate. The national unemployment rate also held steady at 3.7%, and was 0.5% lower than the previous year.

“A historically low unemployment rate for two months in a row means that Pennsylvania workers have the ability to be selective in their search for family-sustaining wages and career paths that afford them the ability to pursue their passions,” said Jennifer Berrier, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry secretary. “But the flipside of a low unemployment rate is scarcity of skilled workers for some industries. So, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to invest in growing our labor force, developing skilled workers who meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers and attracting talented workers to the commonwealth.”

In Pennsylvania, about 5,000 fewer people were looking for work. The employment count declined by 2,000 and resident unemployment declined by 3,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From April 2020 to November 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered about 93.5% of the jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic, an L&I announcement said.