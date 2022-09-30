PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding residents of the dangers of downed power lines, trees and other hazards as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state this upcoming weekend.

As stated in the release, the PUC is reminding residents that the remnants of the storm bring the threat of heavy rain, winds, and potential flooding,

“Severe weather can bring down trees, branches, and wires, disrupting utility service,” PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille said. “Time spent on planning and preparing before a storm can go a long way toward keeping you and your family safe when severe weather hits.”

As quoted in the release, the PUC offers the following tips before storms hit:

Know Your Utility Hotlines Write down, print, or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.

Save Utility Website Address Your utility’s outage reporting system can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Bookmark these electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites.

Keep Your Cell Phone Charged A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services, and family members during any power outage.

Secure Supplies Keep necessary food, medicine, and other supplies on hand, including batteries for flashlights.



More information about storm safety can be found by clicking here.

The PUC works with the governor’s office and other state agencies involved in Pennsylvania’s coordinated storm response during any severe weather that impacts the sate