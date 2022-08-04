MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration is set to announce a new initiative to fight hunger on college campuses on Thursday.

The Hunger-Free Campus initiative is aimed at helping students at risk of hunger access free and healthy food on campuses across the state. It will also help schools set up and expand campus food pantries.

The Wolf administration says food challenges many students faced in grade school follow them into college and could become more challenging as students deal with housing, books, and other costs.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

National studies estimate that 1 in 3 college students are food insecure, and roughly 52% of students who faced food or housing insecurity in 2020 did not apply for support because they didn’t know how.

First Lady Frances Wolf will be at Millersville Univerity at 11 a.m. on Thursday and will take a tour of the Campus Cupboard, a food pantry that serves Millersville students.