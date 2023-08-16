UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A parking deck on Penn State University’s campus is being evacuated and is closed due to a sinkhole, according to Penn State Police.

While details are limited, PSU Police said the sinkhole is underneath a pillar in the Eisenhower parking garage. Eisenhower Road near the parking deck is currently closed as emergency officials are on the scene.

According to a PSU Alert, officials are asking people to avoid the area.

WTAJ has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.