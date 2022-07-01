MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — After more than 18 months, Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven Universities officially combined into the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania today.

The process took place over the course of 18 months, with the final steps taken this year to complete the three universities’ integration. In March, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted to approve the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the three schools.

In April, the NCAA approved the proposed plan to keep the three universities’ athletic programs on the campuses that currently host them. Each campus is set to maintain its full complement of sports offerings and will continue to use its respective location, name, existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are all charter members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and compete primarily at the NCAA Division II level. The three universities have a total of 57 varsity athletics programs operating at their respective schools.

“My sincere thanks go to the teams at each of our universities who have dedicated themselves tirelessly to the integration process and to creating opportunities for a new generation of students to follow their dreams and pursue lives of meaning and success,” said Bashar W. Hanna, who will serve as president of Commonwealth University. “I’m confident that we have the right teams of people in place to proceed courageously and compassionately, grounded in the mission of supporting student success and changing lives through education.”

