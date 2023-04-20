HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) expressed today its desire to freeze tuition again if the state provides funding this year.

After the commonwealth completes the budget process the Board will set tuition in July.

Currently, the in-state tuition for undergraduate students is $7,716 for five years (2018-2023) which is around 90% of Pennsylvania residents.

“We are committed to keeping tuition as low as possible, have every desire to freeze tuition, and will continue working with state leaders to secure investment in students at state-owned public universities,” said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira. “We are thankful for our strong partnership with the state and hopeful for the additional investment needed to enable more State System students to become nurses, and teachers and enter other in-demand jobs that strengthen the workforce.”

The state funding package that PASSHE is requesting would provide an inflationary increase of $21 million in combination with $112 million in student support that would increase financial aid for students who are seeking jobs where there is a worker shortage. Those jobs include teachers, nursing and physician assistants, social services, business and STEM fields.

“State System universities offer degrees for the most in-demand careers at the lowest cost for students and provide the best return on investment for the state,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. “Our universities are the most cost-efficient way to tackle shortages of teachers, nurses, STEM and social services professionals, and the need for more business and community leaders.”

“We are proud of our partnership with the state, and we’re primed and ready to prepare more people for in-demand, high-growth jobs. This is a tremendous opportunity to support the state’s economy, but it requires state investment to achieve, said Greenstein.

The state funding PASSHE receives directly affects tuition prices. The funding PASSHE receives is down $236 million from 2000-2001.

Underfunding before 2019 has forced tuition to increase which led to PASSHE students with household incomes of under $75,000 to decrease in enrollment.

While holding the tuition at $7,716 for five years the State System universities have forgone $80 million in potential revenue.

The State System also provided $110 million in university-funded financial aid this year.

Cutting over $300 million in operational costs in the last three years State System universities helped to avoid tuition increases.