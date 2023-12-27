PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Flying can be very stressful, especially over the holidays. But one Pennsylvania airport has you covered.

The Philadelphia International Airport has introduced the PHL Wagging Tails Brigade. These friendly dogs roam the terminals with their handlers and can offer guests a calming environment in what can be a stressful traveling journey.

One of the senior dogs named Lego is so excited to help people that he does not want to be held.

“We just walk around and people generally come to us to say hello to (Lego) and just to connect with them and talk with them,” volunteer Lauren Fenning said.

Travelers who need a therapy dog will also get a trading card with a picture of the dog, as well as a message wishing them a “pawesome” experience at the airport.

