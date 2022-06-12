VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dust off your collections and get ready to negotiate with the stars of the hit History Channel show Pawn Stars.

The long-running show about a family-owned Las Vegas pawn shop known for unique and one-of-a-kind collectibles is coming to tape in Pennsylvania.

The show will be in Valley Forge, one of the most important sites in the history of the American Revolution. The taping is part of an eight-city tour that includes Washington D.C., Seattle, Denver, and San Francisco. Dates and exact locations for the taping were not released.

Anyone interested in pitching their collection or piece of history can apply by emailing PawnOnTheRoad@ITV.com with their name, location, item description, and photos. A casting privacy policy was also included in the casting call.

Now in its 20th season, Pawn Stars is known for customers bringing items ranging from coins to cars and sparked History Channel spinoffs including American Restoration and Counting Cars. Some of the items the show does not accept are Beanie Babies and most Playboy magazines.