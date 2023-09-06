UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State football player is facing a charge after police responded to a fire alarm which resulted in the discovery of marijuana.

Abdul Carter, 19, has been charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana after police responded to a fire alarm at Nittany Apartments on the evening of Aug. 8.

According to the complaint, police determined that the fire alarm had been set off by Carter smoking marijuana in his room. Police reported that there was an odor of burnt marijuana emanating from within the apartment that belonged to Carter.

Carter allegedly admitted to police that he was smoking marijuana inside the room before the alarm went off, and then handed over a paper bag that contained two more bags labeled “Find Medical Marijuana Flower.”

Police tested the bag handed over by Carter, which tested positive for THC.

“We are aware of the charges against Abdul Carter. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed,” Assistant Athletic Director Greg Kincaid said. “We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.