STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State has released new research that shows e-cigarettes can help tobacco smokers cut back on intake without increasing their nicotine dependence.

The study included 520 smokers who wanted to smoke less, but not quit nicotine completely.

The smokers were given e-cigarettes with varying levels of nicotine, some with none at all. After six months of research, all the participants smoked fewer cigarettes and the nicotine levels in their bodies were much lower than before.

The results of the study were published in the journal “Nicotine and Tobacco Research.”