HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the requirement for proof of social security number for Real ID will be expanded to include additional documents.

PennDOT now accepts the following documents as proof of Social Security Number:

A SSA-1099 form;

A Social Security Card;

A W-2 form;

A non-SSA-1099 form; or

A pay stub with the applicant’s name and full Social Security Number on it.

“Governor Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way. Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more streamlined and effective for the people of Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional in Pennsylvania, but we want the process to be as convenient as possible while still following federal regulations. We have confirmed that accepting these additional documents does not compromise the security or integrity of the REAL ID program.”

PennDOT says there have been no changes to the rules surrounding the name as it appears on the proof of Social Security Number. The name on the document must be the current legal name of the applicant.

If the name on the document does not match the current legal name, the applicant must get an updated proof of social security number before applying for Real ID.

More information on Real ID can be found here.

Real ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable ID upon entry. A federally acceptable form of identification must be used for these purposes on and after May 7, 2025.