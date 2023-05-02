HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that over 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available to be submitted electronically. The department says the move is designed to provide faster and more efficient customer service to Pennsylvania residents.
The announcement comes one week after Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services for residents.
“Anything we can do to make our services more convenient for our customers is a win,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT is committed to modernizing our operations, shorter wait times, and giving customers new ways to complete services from the comfort of their homes – without having to visit a driver’s license center.”
Over 20 of these forms that require a signature can now be completed, signed, and submitted online. Some of these forms include the self-certification form for commercial driving, the statement of non-operation of vehicles form, medical forms, and more.
Forms that can be submitted electronically will be listed on the website under the Forms, Publication, and Maps page and will be marked with a “DS” suffix in the document number.
A full list of available online documents and forms is listed below:
- DL-11CD: Self-Certification Form
- DL-17: Statement of Non-Ownership of Vehicle(s)
- DL-16LC: Acknowledgment of Suspension/Revocation/Disqualification/Cancellation
- MV-221: Statement of Non-Operation Of Vehicle(s)
- MV-401: Safety Inspection Category Removal Request
- MV-421: County of Residence Verification
- MV-450: Application For Waiver of Hours
- MV-591: Application for Certification as Official Speedometer Testing & Calibration
- MV-700: Application For Refund of Motor Vehicle/Driver License Products
- DL-13: Initial Reporting Form
- DL-102: Report of Eye Examination
- DL-104: School Bus General Psychiatric Form
- DL-120: Medical Cardiovascular Form
- DL-121: School Bus Seizure Reporting Form
- DL-122: Diabetic Form
- DL-122B: School Bus Driver Diabetic Waiver
- DL-123: General Medical Form
- DL-123A: School Bus General Medical Form
- DL-124: General Neurological Form
- DL-124A: School Bus General Neurological Form
- DL-126: Orthopedic Form
- DL-126A: School Bus Orthopedic Form
DL-128: Substance Use Form
- DL-128A: School Bus Substance Abuse Form
- DL-129: Loss of Consciousness
- DL-129SB: School Bus Driver Loss of Consciousness
- DL-131: Cognitive Impairment Form
There is no additional fee to use the online services.