HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that over 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available to be submitted electronically. The department says the move is designed to provide faster and more efficient customer service to Pennsylvania residents.

The announcement comes one week after Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services for residents.

“Anything we can do to make our services more convenient for our customers is a win,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT is committed to modernizing our operations, shorter wait times, and giving customers new ways to complete services from the comfort of their homes – without having to visit a driver’s license center.”

Over 20 of these forms that require a signature can now be completed, signed, and submitted online. Some of these forms include the self-certification form for commercial driving, the statement of non-operation of vehicles form, medical forms, and more.

Forms that can be submitted electronically will be listed on the website under the Forms, Publication, and Maps page and will be marked with a “DS” suffix in the document number.

A full list of available online documents and forms is listed below:

There is no additional fee to use the online services.