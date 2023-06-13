HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – All PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Juneteenth National Freedom Day, or June 19, is observed on the anniversary of June 19, 1865, marking the end of the Civil War.

PennDOT’s driver and vehicle service website will still be available for customers to access their services, which include forms, publications, and driver training manuals.

A complete list of PennDOT’s 2023 holiday closings is also available on their website.

For more information, visit PennDOT’s Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram pages.