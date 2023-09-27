HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced they are accepting construction and maintenance service feedback through an online survey.

“The PennDOT team and our industry partners work hard to keep people moving and our economy growing,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “This survey is one way that we continually look for educational opportunities and areas of success or potential improvement.”

The survey can be accessed by clicking here. The survey consists of 24 questions and asks how people receive PennDOT information and if the organization meets or exceeds expectations in both construction and maintenance activities.

From January through August, more than 3,100 roadway miles were improved by department or partner crews. This includes 1,065 miles of paving. In addition, 485 bridges were put out for bid to be repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or industry forces.