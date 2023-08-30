(WHTM)– According to PennDOT, there were over 1,200 crashes statewide over last Labor Day weekend, and the national crackdown on impaired driving is the best way to prevent that from happening again.

“I’m here as a victim family member and an advocate whose life was changed forever by an impaired driver It’s not something that I ever imagined I’d be or something that I would wish on anyone,” Mother of an impaired driver victim Melissa Sweitzer said.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police gathered together to urge motorists to drive safely ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Anytime you get behind the wheel during a busy holiday weekend like this there is an increased risk that you’re going to be sharing the road with impaired drivers so we urge folks to use caution and be mindful of others on the road with you,” Lieutenant Adam Reed, of the Pennsylvania State Police, said.

Over the holiday weekend, state police and local police will have DUI checkpoints throughout the Midstate, as part of the national crackdown on impaired driving enforcement.

“There’s way too many people that are driving impaired and we want to educate them as to what the situation may be what the consequences may be if they do choose to do that over this weekend,” Executive Deputy Secretary of PennDOT Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said.

if you are suspected of driving impaired, police will have you complete a sobriety test. If you don’t pass, you’ll be taken into custody.

“It is a big weekend where people will be traveling a lot a lot more people on the roads, but we also want to highlight it like you said year-round there needs to be a focus on this year-round to any of our travelers,” Moon-Sirianni said.

Statewide, there were 17 fatalities and 817 injuries during Labor Day weekend last year. Numbers state police hope to change this time around.