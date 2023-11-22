HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– If you’re planning to hit the roads in the next couple of hours, be prepared for backup since it is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA expects over 50 million Americans will be traveling this week and PennDOT wants to remind motorists to not drive aggressively and to be prepared with snacks, water, and anything else that you would need to sit in traffic for a few hours.

But there is still something to be thankful for, Tuesday’s rain is behind us and there’s no major weather in the forecast, so roads will hopefully be safe.

“The fact that we are having good weather is actually a good thing for us because. although the volume of traffic goes up, the weather doesn’t play a factor in making the road slippery,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said. “We don’t have snow, we don’t have fog that’s going to change the visibility, so what it’s really going to come down to is driver behavior.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are also expected to be busy as people travel home, so make sure you plan ahead.