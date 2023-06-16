PHILADEPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Less than a week after a vehicle fire caused a portion of Interstate 95 to collapse in Philadelphia, PennDOT has released new renderings showing what the new, completed road will look like.

On Thursday, June 16, Governor Josh Shapiro and PennDOT stated that the demolition of the damaged section has been completed days ahead of schedule. Because of this, work can start to rebuild the section of the Interstate.

PennDOT says Philadelphia-based Buckley and Company will begin the fill in the damaged area so workers can rebuild the new road on top.

Courtesy of PennDOT

More information, including updates and a live camera of the reconstruction work, can be found here.