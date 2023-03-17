PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that Verizon network maintenance will impact the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS), rendering several driver licensing services unavailable on Saturday, March 18.

The maintenance will conclude at 12 p.m. and services will resume at 12:01 p.m.

This network maintenance was rescheduled by Verzion from a previously scheduled time that was set back on Feb. 25.

The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers and PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg on Saturday, March 18 from opening to approximately 12:01 PM:

Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver license transactions;

Initial issuance of a driver’s license for out-of-state transfers;

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions; and

Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver’s license product.

Road testing will still be available as scheduled, but PennDOT will be unable to issue a driver’s license immediately upon completion. PennDOT will make arrangements to return for processing with those individuals who successfully complete their skills testing.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 AM to 12:01 PM: