PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that I-95 will be reopening earlier than expected.

While alongside PennDOT’s Secretary Mike Carroll, Shapiro announced that I-95 will reopen in the upcoming weekend.

“Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend,” Governor Shapiro said. “We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen.”

Originally, I-95 was expected to take longer to open but crews have been working around the clock to get the roadway back open safely. Throughout the holiday weekend, crews filled the gap with ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate to build up to surface level.

Crews will begin paving three new lanes in both directions this week and the Pennsylvania State Police will be escorting trucks that are carrying pavers.