JENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who assaulted a PennDOT employee who was cleaning up from a recent storm in Somerset County.
Troopers say around 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 a man blocked the roadway with a personal truck and approached a PennDOT employee in a marked plow truck near Rolling Hill Road.
The plow driver was assaulted before being able to flee from the attacker.
State Police say the suspect is a white stocky man approximately 5’6″ or 5’7″ with blonde/red hair with a beard and mustache, as well as an earring in the left ear.
The suspect’s car was described as a White Ford Super Duty with a red Western plow on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-445-4104.