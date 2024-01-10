(WHTM) — Pennsylvania officials announced an extension to enroll in 2024 health coverage through Pennie on Tuesday.

The Pennie open enrollment period typically ends on Jan. 15, but due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Pennsylvanians will have until Jan. 19 to enroll in a health plan for 2024.

“We have seen a record number of Pennsylvanians enrolling through Pennie. Don’t miss out – visit pennie.com before Jan. 19 to obtain the peace of mind and protection that comes with having quality health insurance. If you wait until you need medical care, it will be too late,” said Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley. “Enrolling in coverage now is the best way to protect your health and your savings in 2024.

During the open enrollment period, residents can apply, shop, and enroll in coverage from top insurance companies. All health plans offered through Pennie have comprehensive coverage, which includes care for pre-existing conditions and many free preventive screenings and vaccines.

Anyone who misses the deadline will need to wait until next November to enroll.

“This Open Enrollment Period is the best time to explore available options and shop around to find a plan, even if you already have insurance. Quality, comprehensive health care coverage has never been more affordable, or easier to access for Pennsylvanians, and Pennie is the clearest way to make sure you are getting a plan that will cover important medical care in the case of a serious illness or injury,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “The Pennsylvania Insurance Department’s goal of increased competition in the Marketplace has resulted in more choices, and increased affordability for consumers across the Commonwealth. We encourage consumers to research and compare plans to find coverage that best fits their needs and provides robust benefits for themselves and their families.”

To apply for coverage as well as more information can be found by clicking here.