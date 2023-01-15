KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is being accused of arranging a meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex.

According to Kingston Police Department, Patrick M. Maranuk, 36, of Kunkletown, began talking online with a cooperating witness (CW) who was posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators stated The two would chat on Grinder where originally Maranuk said the CW was too young, stating “Sorry buddy. I ain’t going to jail. U could cry wolf in 10 years and I go to jail.”

According to court documents, Maranuk continued to talk with the CW, sending nude images of his genitalia.

Eventually, police said the two agreed to meet up in Kingston instead Maranuk was confronted by officers who found a package of condoms in his center console.

Maranuk has been charged with soliciting involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Maranuk was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set to $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 25.