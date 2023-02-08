Chase Cominsky in a Cuyahoga County court on charges related to the fishing tournament (WJW photo).

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new charge.

The forgery charge against Chase Cominsky, 36, was filed Monday in a Mercer County court.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the charge stems from an incident that was reported Jan. 21 by those working at Ten Pin Alley in Hermitage. Two employees working at the bowling alley received two counterfeit $100 bills.

The bills had the writings, “For Motion Pictures Purposes” and “Not Legal Tender,” on them and had other markings that showed they were fake.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation found that Cominsky’s son, Kayden, 18, had passed the bills to an employee. The criminal complaint says Chase was there at the time the bills were used and had been seen on surveillance camera handing something to Kayden.

Kayden denied knowing the bills were fraudulent and told investigators that he received them after selling his PlayStation to someone who lived near Akron, according to the complaint.

A friend of Kayden’s who was at the bowling alley with him told investigators, however, that Kayden knew the money was fake and said his father, Chase, gave it to him. According to the criminal complaint, the friend also said Kayden sent Chase a text message to bring him another fake $100 bill while they were bowling.

Investigators then received a search warrant to search Chase and Kayden’s phones and said text messages revealed that Kayden asked Chase to “bring one of those 100$” while he was bowling.

Chase faces a forgery charge, while Kayden faces charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy and theft by deception.

They’re scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 14.

Chase also faces charges in a local stalking case out of Jefferson Township, as well as his charges in Cuyahoga County in relation to the alleged fishing scandal.

Tournament organizers reported that lead weights were found in the fish that were caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, of Ashtabula.

The two were indicted earlier by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and the unlawful ownership of wild animals.

A pretrial in that case is set for Feb. 22.