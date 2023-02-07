HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry is expected to announce arrests and criminal charges in multiple child sex abuse cases across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania involving Jehovah’s Witness members and children.

Several of the cases involve family members who were either under the direct care or guardianship of children.

The charges involve defendants in multiple counties, including Lancaster and Butler.

The charges announced Tuesday is an extension of the investigation that resulted in four arrests involving Jehovavh’s Witness members announced last year. The Attorney General’s office says survivors reached out to their office after offering a hotline for victims to reach out following the initial four cases.

The Acting Attorney General said this is an ongoing investigation and would not comment on whether congregations were aware of the alleged abuse.