HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc.

This settlement will require CarMax to disclose recalls related to the safety of the vehicles before consumers buy a vehicle after a multistate investigation.

Used car dealers will now be required to disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they purchase a car.

“In Pennsylvania, demand for used cars remains high,” said AG Shapiro. “Consumers deserve to have all the relevant information about a car so they can make an informed choice whether or not to buy, especially if there are open and unrepaired recalls. This settlement will ensure dealerships like CarMax shift gears to ensure Pennsylvanians’ safety comes before profits.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CarMax will use the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) vehicle identification number tool to provide this safety information to their consumers. Consumers can also click here to use the tool provided through NHTSA to check for open recalls on their vehicles.

While consumers are shopping, CarMax will provide them with hyperlinks for vehicles advertised online and QR codes for vehicles on the lot. These links will go directly to any open recalls on the vehicle so consumers can access this data as they shop.

CarMax will present the consumer with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on the standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork. CarMax will also no longer represent vehicles as “safe.”

If you believe you may have purchased a car that isn’t roadworthy you should file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. You can visit the website or send an email to scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-441-2555.