HARIRSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — PennDOT, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, and AAA Mid-Atlantic held an event in South Philadelphia to remind football fans to plan ahead if traveling during Super Bowl Sunday.

“Safety is PennDOT’s most important priority,” said Acting PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We want Eagles fans to enjoy their festivities this weekend, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads. If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police discussed the increased use of roving patrols to rate impaired drivers. According to PennDOT data, in 2022, there were 348 crashes statewide from 6:00 PM on Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 AM the following day. Forty-six crashes involved a drunk driver, resulting in one fatality.

“The Pennsylvania DUI Association would like to remind everyone to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance in a safe, and responsible manner,” said Pennsylvania DUI Association Regional Program Administrator Jim French. “If you plan on drinking, please do not drive, arrange for a designated driver or an alternate form of transportation. If you are hosting a party, we ask you to provide a fun, and safe environment for your attendees along with options to prevent them from driving away from your party while impaired. Remember, if you feel different, you drive differently.”

PennDOT has offered the following tips to remember: