HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — PennDOT, along with the Pennsylvania State Police and others urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day Holiday.

PennDOT data states that in 2022 there were 1,214 crashes that resulted in 817 injuries and 17 deaths statewide between, Sept. 2 and Sept. 5. Of those crashes, 114 of them were alcohol-related and resulted in 6 deaths, while 27 crashes were drug-related, resulting in two fatalities.

“Crashes involving impaired drivers are entirely preventable,” said PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Cheryl Moon-Sirianni. “If your end-of-summer celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead for a sober driver. Make plans with a friend or use public transportation or a ride-share service, but never drive impaired.”

PennDOT says Life Lion responded to more than 2,600 motor vehicle crashes across central Pennsylvania, many of which involved traumatic injuries that resulted in transport to a hospital for further treatment.

“Lives can be changed or gone in an instant because someone used poor judgment and got behind the wheel while impaired,” said Penn State Health Life Lion Chief Flight Nurse Dan Schaeffer. “These crashes and their results are heartbreaking every time because they are completely preventable.”

State Police and local municipal agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of the National Crackdown on Impaired Driving enforcement and education campaign which runs through Sept. 4.

“DUI enforcement is about saving lives,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend, so please be safe and responsible.”