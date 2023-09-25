JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested at a Pennsylvania airport after Transportation Security Administration agents found a stash of fake IDs and the equipment to make the cards.

The TSA says a man was stopped at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport for allegedly possessing a fake ID that portrayed himself as someone else on Friday, Sept. 22.

The TSA says while screening the traveler’s carry-on items, the fraudulent IDs and equipment to make the IDs were found. The man, who was not identified by the TSA, was arrested and the items were confiscated.

“This was an excellent catch on the part of our team,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Not only was this individual presenting himself as someone else, but he was also in possession of equipment that would manufacture false identification for other individuals. One of the most important security measures at an airport is confirming the identity of travelers.”