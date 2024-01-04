WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania airport has been ranked in the top 10 “least reliable” in the U.S., according to a new study.

Jettly, a private jet charter service, examined the total number of delays, cancelations and diversions at more than 390 airports across America using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The results found that Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe (LBE) ranked eighth on the list for least reliable.

“Eighth on the list is Latrobe Airport in Pennsylvania, with 32.8% of all flights experiencing delays, cancellations, or diversions (236 out of 720). Also known as Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Latrobe saw a total of 360 flight arrivals, 108 of which were delayed, and eight of which were canceled. Out of 360 departures, there were 108 delays and 12 flights canceled,” the company said in its release.

Rank Airport Percentage of flights with delays,

cancellations or diversions 1 Stockton Metropolitan Airport, CA 44.6% 2 Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, CO 37.6% 3 Provo Municipal Airport, UT 36.2% 4 Trenton-Mercer Airport, NJ 36.1% 5 Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport, FL 34.4% 6 Huntington Tri-State Airport, WV 33.7% 7 Houghton County Memorial Airport, MI 33.1% 8 Latrobe Airport (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport), PA 32.8% 9 Orlando International Airport, FL 32.5% 10 Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, NC 32.1%

“Airports can be stressful places on their own, so when your flight is delayed, or worse canceled, it only contributes to what is already a negative experience for many customers,” Justin Crabbe, CEO of Jettly said.

In turn, Jettly also revealed the most reliable airports, however, there were no Pennsylvania spots on that list.